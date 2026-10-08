Russian strikes kill at least 10, injure 45 across Ukraine over past day

At least 10 people were killed and 45 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Oct. 8.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and six others injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two of those people died in Zelenye. In Sloviansk, one person died and three were injured, while a high-rise building, an administrative building, a shop, a service station, a gas station, a car, and a bus were damaged. In Veselia Hora, Novodonetska community, one person died, and a private house was damaged. One person was injured in Zolote Prudy, and a private house, a car, and a truck were damaged. In Druzhkivka, a person was injured.

Russia attacked across Ukraine with 142 Shahed-type drones, 82 of which were jet-powered overnight on Oct. 8, Ukraine's Air Force said. The Air Force said it shot down or suppressed 126 drones.

In Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, four people were killed and 21 others injured, including four children, the Kyiv city military administration (KMDA) said.

In Solomianskyi district, a UAV fell on the roof of a five-story residential building, causing a fire, while elsewhere in the district falling debris injured one person. In Desnianskyi district, falling drone debris also caused a fire in a 12-story residential building.

In the wider Kyiv Oblast, three people were injured overnight, regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said. Two people were injured in Bucha district and one person in Brovary district. Three warehouses, an infrastructure object, a private house, and four vehicles were also damaged across the oblast.

In Sumy Oblast, two children, fourteen-year-old boys, died from the detonation of an explosive object, while four people were injured from Russian drone strikes, according to the Sumy military state administration. In the city of Sumy, a 46-year-old woman and men aged 69 and 49 were injured by Russian drones, while a 62-year-old man was injured in Velykypysarivska.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured overnight, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. In the city of Kharkiv, a 67-year-old woman was injured, while a 62-year-old man was injured in the city of Dergachi, and a 70-year-old woman was injured in the village of Dobrenka.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces also struck critical and social infrastructure, residential areas, in particular, a high-rise building and four private houses, as well as private cars.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were injured by Russian attacks over the last day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. He said he knew of 84 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure in the oblast.

In Odesa Oblast, the Russian attack damaged the territory of a parking lot, damaging several cars, and an animal shelter, killing one of the animals inside, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Damage to civilian enterprise, settlements, and a bus were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Rivne oblasts.