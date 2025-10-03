Russian strikes kill 1, injure 16, target Ukraine's energy infrastructure over past day

At least one person was killed and 16 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 3.

The strikes underscored Russia's continued strategy of hitting civilian infrastructure to pressure Ukraine while rejecting calls for a ceasefire.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 381 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones and 35 missiles of various types overnight.

Air defenses intercepted 303 drones and 17 missiles, but 78 drones and 18 missiles hit six locations.

The Energy Ministry said missiles and drones targeted energy infrastructure in several regions, including facilities of the gas transportation system.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four more, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured as Russian forces launched 13 missiles and drones, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, five people were injured when Russian strikes damaged two apartment buildings and 11 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Local officials in Sumy Oblast said an eight-year-old child and two adults were wounded in Russian attacks, while two women sought medical care for acute stress reactions.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were injured as Russia carried out 615 strikes on 17 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.