Russian soldier allegedly executes unarmed civilian in Donetsk Oblast, footage shows

Russian troops continue to deliberately kill Ukrainian civilians, the 1st Azov Corps said on Aug. 30, after releasing footage allegedly showing a Russian soldier shooting dead an elderly man in his own yard in Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk district.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify the reports.

The unit said the victim was clearly in civilian clothes and unarmed, calling the incident a direct violation of the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians.

0:00 / 1× A video published on Aug. 30 appears to show an elderly civilian being shot in his yard in Donetsk Oblast (top left corner).

Preliminary information suggests the crime was committed by a serviceman of Russia’s 95th Separate Rifle Regiment, part of the 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army, according to Azov.

The reported execution adds to mounting evidence of systematic Russian war crimes.

In July, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets drew attention to another case in which a video appeared to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war tied to a motorcycle and dragged along a road. "It is a clear act of demonstrative cruelty and yet another war crime by the Russian Federation," Lubinets said, adding that he had sent official letters about the incident to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) has also reported widespread executions of captured soldiers. In May, the agency said it had documented more than 150 cases of Ukrainian troops being executed after surrendering to Russian forces, stressing that the real number is likely much higher.