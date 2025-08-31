KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian soldier allegedly executes unarmed civilian in Donetsk Oblast, footage shows

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Russian soldier allegedly executes unarmed civilian in Donetsk Oblast, footage shows
A view of the Terrikons, which serve as strategic points in the battle for Donbas due to their high vantage points for communication and horizon control in Ukraine on October 23, 2024. Dragon teeth can be seen on the left side. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu via Getty Images) 

Russian troops continue to deliberately kill Ukrainian civilians, the 1st Azov Corps said on Aug. 30, after releasing footage allegedly showing a Russian soldier shooting dead an elderly man in his own yard in Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk district.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify the reports.

The unit said the victim was clearly in civilian clothes and unarmed, calling the incident a direct violation of the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians.

0:00
/
A video published on Aug. 30 appears to show an elderly civilian being shot in his yard in Donetsk Oblast (top left corner).

Preliminary information suggests the crime was committed by a serviceman of Russia’s 95th Separate Rifle Regiment, part of the 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army, according to Azov.

The reported execution adds to mounting evidence of systematic Russian war crimes.

In July, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets drew attention to another case in which a video appeared to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war tied to a motorcycle and dragged along a road. "It is a clear act of demonstrative cruelty and yet another war crime by the Russian Federation," Lubinets said, adding that he had sent official letters about the incident to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) has also reported widespread executions of captured soldiers. In May, the agency said it had documented more than 150 cases of Ukrainian troops being executed after surrendering to Russian forces, stressing that the real number is likely much higher.

The elephant in the room — Russia won’t agree to Ukraine security guarantees, Europe can’t enforce them
There’s a new buzzword in capitals across Europe and North America — “security guarantees” — a set of measures that are supposed to ensure that if the war in Ukraine stops, Russia won’t just simply reinvade Ukraine. Presidents and prime ministers across the two continents are scrambling to come up with a plan. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 28 that they’ll be “set out on paper next week.” But there are significant problems, not least that they rely on Russia agreeing to a ceasefire,
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarDonetsk OblastAzov
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 31
Sunday, August 31
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker shot dead in Lviv.

Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker and played a prominent role in the EuroMaidan Revolution, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30.

Video
Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep 1.

What’s it really like to live in a Ukrainian village during wartime? Masha Lavrova leaves the capital, Kyiv, and moves to a village to explore authentic Ukrainian rural life. She tries to survive for a month on a $500 budget — the average Ukrainian salary. Follow Masha’s bumpy journey to her new home in a village in Kyiv Oblast in the first episode.

Show More

Editors' Picks