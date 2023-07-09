Governor: Russian attack on Kherson injures 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential building in the city of Kherson, wounding a 66-year-old woman, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on on July 9.

Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian attacks since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from which they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

On July 6, a 41-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were injured when Russian forces struck a residential building in Kherson, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces also hit a grocery store in the city, injuring a 39-year-old saleswoman, according to Prokudin.