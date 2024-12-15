Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Ukraine destroys Russian train with 40 fuel tanks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, source claims

by Martina Sapio December 15, 2024 2:54 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. A wrecked car is displayed in front of the Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) train carriage used for the evacuation of civilians and dotted with shrapnel holes from shelling by Russian troops in Irpin, Kyiv Region, in March 2022, (Kirill Chubotin/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian intelligence agencies destroyed a Russian train carrying 40 fuel tanks in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 14, an intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

The source said that the aim of the operation was to disrupt a supply line used to transport fuel from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The operation was carried out jointly by the the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ukrainian army's Tavria Group, the Military Intelligence Agency (HUR), and the Special Operations Forces (SSO).  

The operation began with the SBU organizing a sabotage mission to destroy railroad tracks near the village of Oleksiivka in the Bilmak district, the source said.

As the train carrying 40 fuel tanks was moving along the tracks, an explosion derailed the train, and some of the tanks ignited, according to the source.

Using HIMARS rockets, the Ukrainian forces targeted the locomotive and the outermost cars, preventing Russian forces from ripping apart the tanks and saving some of the fuel.

The operation resulted in the complete destruction of the locomotive and 40 fuel tanks, effectively crippling a key supply line to Russian forces in the region and rendering the targeted rail line inoperable, the source said.

The operation follows another alleged operation by the Atesh partisan group, which said it had sabotaged a key railway in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Nov. 16, knocking out electrical equipment and disrupting Russia's military supply chain.

Ukraine has been strengthening its defensive positions near the city of Zaporizhzhia in anticipation of a potential Russian offensive in the region. Local authorities, including the citys' mayor, Oleksandr Fedorov, have confirmed the ongoing construction of multi-level fortifications designed to bolster the city’s defense.

This effort comes amid growing concerns over Russian military movements in the region. On Nov. 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is closely monitoring Russian troop movements in southern Ukraine, noting that the threat of a renewed offensive remains high.

The escalation in the south follows a broader trend of intense military activity, with Russia also concentrating its efforts along the eastern front. In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces have been pushing aggressively toward key towns such as Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, aiming to break through Ukrainian defenses.

