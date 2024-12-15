Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Ukraine calls for FIFA apology over map of Crimea

by Olena Goncharova December 15, 2024 3:39 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Danyil Abakshyn of Ukraine celebrates scoring their sixth goal during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Third-Place Play-Off match between Ukraine and France at Humo Arena on Oct. 6, 2024 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ukraine has criticized FIFA for an "unacceptable error" after a map displayed during the 2026 World Cup draw appeared to exclude Crimea from the country's territory.

The map, used to show nations that cannot be drawn to play against each other for geopolitical reasons, highlighted Ukraine but excluded Crimea, which is internationally recognized as part of its territory.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014, though only a few countries recognize it as Russian territory.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi demanded a public apology from FIFA, calling the oversight a violation of international law. "FIFA has not only acted against international law but has also supported Russian propaganda, war crimes, and the crime of aggression against Ukraine," he wrote on X, adding a corrected version of the map with Crimea included as part of Ukraine.

FIFA acknowledged the issue, saying it was "aware of an issue" and had since removed the map. However, the Ukrainian Football Association has taken further action, sending a formal letter to FIFA Secretary-General Mathias Grafström and UEFA Secretary-General Theodore Theodoridis, according to BBC.

In the letter, the association expressed "deep concern" over the incident and referenced decisions made by FIFA and UEFA since 2014, which reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity. "The cartographic image of Ukraine displayed on December 13, 2024, is completely unacceptable and looks like an inconsistent position of FIFA and UEFA," the letter read.

The controversy comes as preparations continue for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in North America and feature an expanded format with 48 teams. The tournament is set to begin on June 11 in Mexico City and conclude on July 19 in New Jersey, spanning a record 39 days.

Ukraine was drawn into Group D, where they will face Iceland, Azerbaijan, and the winner of France's Nations League quarter-final against Croatia.

‘Crimea is gone’ — Senior Trump advisor says Ukraine needs to have ‘realistic’ war aims
A senior advisor to Donald Trump has said Ukraine needs to be “realistic” in its aims for the war, adding the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea was “gone.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
