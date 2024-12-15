Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

General Staff: Russia has lost 762,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Martina Sapio December 15, 2024 9:32 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the Chervona Kalyna Brigade fire Soviet-era 2S1 artillery in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 15, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 762,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 15.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,551 tanks, 19,707 armored fighting vehicles, 31,398 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,128 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1025 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,356 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

7:43 PM  (Updated: )

Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
