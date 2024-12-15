This audio is created with AI assistance

A total of 292 combat clashes were recorded along the extensive eastern front line on Dec. 14, according to a new operational summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces continue their assaults employing diverse weaponry and tactics to strike Ukrainian positions, with a concentrated focus on Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

According to the report, Russian forces conducted one missile strike, utilizing two missiles aimed at Ukrainian unit positions and settlements.

They also carried out 61 aviation strikes, involving 99 Controlled Aerial Bombs (KABs), over 5,000 artillery shelling incidents, including 158 rocket salvo system attacks, and deployed more than 3,000 kamikaze drones across various regions.

In response, the Defense Forces conducted 35 targeted strikes against Russian troop concentrations, armaments, and military equipment.

These efforts resulted in the destruction of one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control point, three artillery systems, and two air defense systems.

Ukrainian forces successfully defended their positions and repelled numerous enemy attacks across multiple regions, including Kupiansk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk. In these areas, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 52 attacks. Other key locations, such as Toretsk, Kurakhiv, Kramatorsk, and Siversk, also saw significant resistance.

Despite these official updates, Stanislav Buniatov, a platoon commander of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion Aidar, expressed concerns about the situation in Kurakhiv on his Telegram channel, stating, "The advantage in manpower and firepower is multiple; in such conditions, it is very difficult, one might say unrealistic, to hold defense in dense construction."

These concerns were echoed by DeepState, which reported on its Telegram channel that, as of Dec. 15, Russian forces had captured the city council in Kurakhiv and raised their flag over it.

In the northern areas of Volynsk and Polisk, the operational situation remains stable, with no signs of offensive group formations by Russian forces.

The situation on Dec. 15 showed a slight intensification in combat compared to the previous day, according to data shared by the General Staff. The number of combat clashes increased from 205 to 292, and Russian airstrikes rose from 38 on Dec. 13 to 61 on Dec. 14.

These updates follow reports of a dire situation near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces continue to gain ground, putting additional pressure on Ukrainian defenses.

Recent reports indicate that Russian troops have successfully advanced to key locations, and Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold the line against a well-equipped and larger Russian military, despite efforts to recapture lost positions.