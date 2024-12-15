Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

2 injured in Mykolaiv amid Russia’s overnight missile and drone attack, Governor reports

by Martina Sapio December 15, 2024 11:06 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. Residents inspect the damaged building after a Russian attack in the city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on July 19, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were injured and an infrastructure facility was damaged in the city of Mykolaiv amid Russia’s overnight drone and missile attack, Governor Vitalii Kim reported on Dec. 15.

According to the governor, in the early hours of Dec. 15, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down four drones over Mykolaiv oblast. Despite these efforts, one drone struck the city at 6:57 a.m., damaging an infrastructure facility and injuring two civilian workers.

These attacks are part of Russia’s ongoing aerial campaign against Ukraine, which included the launch of 108 drones and an anti-aircraft missile during an overnight attack on Dec. 15

The attack targeted multiple oblasts, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Russia launched a total of 108 drones at Ukraine from the Russian regions of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk and Millerovo, with the military successfully downing 56, the Air Force said in a Telegram post.

Forty-nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) went off the radar, and their exact trajectories remain unknown. Three of the drones malfunctioned and returned to Russian territory.

Debris from downed drones caused damage to residential buildings and private properties during the overnight assault, according to local authorities.

The attack highlights a continuing escalation in Russia's use of kamikaze drones, marking the third month in a row of intensified drone strikes across Ukraine.

Data from Ukraine’s Air Force reveals a steady rise in drone activity, with 2,576 drones deployed by Russian forces in November, up from 2,023 in October, signaling a clear uptick in aerial assaults.

In response, Ukraine is enhancing its drone capabilities to counteract these threats. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Dec. 5 that over 30,000 DeepStrike attack drones will be added to Ukraine’s arsenal by 2025.

Designed for autonomous long-range missions and precision strikes, these next-generation drones are expected to significantly strengthen Ukraine’s defensive and offensive capacities.

Russian drone strikes against Ukraine are surging to record levels — how bad can it get?
For the third month in a row, the number of Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched by Russia at Ukraine surged to record levels. According to figures from Ukraine’s Air Force, Moscow deployed a total of 2,576 drones during November, up from 2,023 the month before. And the Kremlin clearly
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martina Sapio
Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
