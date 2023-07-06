Governor: 3 injured in Russian attack on Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential building in Kherson on July 6, wounding two civilians, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Among them was a 41-year-old woman who received minor injuries and a 64-year-old man hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russia also hit a grocery store in Kherson, wounding a 39-year-old saleswoman, according to Prokudin.

Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian attacks since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.