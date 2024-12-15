Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgia's opposition leaders have urged the EU to reject the pro-Russian presidential candidate and take broader steps to support European values in the country, Sova news outlet reports.

In their joint letter, addressed to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and the foreign ministers of EU member states, the opposition leaders express their concerns.

The letter was signed by Nika Melia of the “Coalition for Change,” Tina Bokuchava of “Unity – National Movement,” Mamuka Khazaradze of “Strong Georgia,” and Zaza Tavadze of “Gakharia for Georgia.”

The leaders argue that the only solution to the current crisis is "to hold new elections under an improved electoral system, with a politically balanced electoral administration and neutral state institutions."

The letter also criticizes Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgian Dream, for his plan to elect Mikhail Kavelashvili as the sixth president of Georgia, calling it a move that exacerbates the already tense situation.

The authors remind the EU that Kavelashvili was one of the initiators of the controversial foreign agents law and is frequently involved in anti-Western propaganda.

They urge the EU to take urgent measures to support the Georgian people and protect European values.

These measures include the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Ivanishvili as illegitimate.

Similar actions have already been taken by the U.S., which on Dec. 12 announced visa bans on approximately 20 Georgian individuals accused of "undermining democracy."

The opposition leaders emphasize that the Georgian people are "courageously resisting Russian-backed authoritarianism and fighting for their democratic European future."

They stress that EU support is vital to their success, stating, "Your clear voice, together with decisive action, will play a crucial role in de-escalating the alarming situation in Georgia and restoring constitutional order."

Protests have erupted in Georgia against the ruling Georgian Dream party, fueled by accusations of democratic backsliding and alignment with Russian interests.

The party's suspension of Georgia's EU accession process until at least 2028 and allegations of election violations, including restrictions on overseas voting, have intensified public outrage.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-EU leader, has criticized these actions and vowed to remain in office until a legitimate parliament is elected.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Zourabichvili on Dec. 7 and to expressed solidarity with the Georgian people, condemning the Ivanishvili-led government for undermining Georgia's democratic aspirations. He also emphasized the importance of international backing for Georgia’s fight for democracy.