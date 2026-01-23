KI logo
Russia

Russian shadow fleet vessel adrift in Mediterranean Sea, Bloomberg reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russian shadow fleet vessel adrift in Mediterranean Sea, Bloomberg reports
Illustrative image: An aerial view of the tanker Boracay, part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, France, on Oct. 1, 2025. (Damien Meyer / AFP via Getty Images)

An oil tanker sanctioned for transporting Russian oil appeared to be adrift in the Mediterranean Sea following a possible mechanical failure, Bloomberg reported Jan. 23

The ship, an LR2-class tanker named Progress, was sailing along the North African coast near Algeria with a destination of the Suez Canal when it passed Algiers early on Jan. 21 and then quickly turned north, leaving the shipping lane. The ship was reportedly carrying about 730,000 barrels of Russian Urals crude.

As of early Jan. 22, the tanker changed its navigation status to "not under command," and its speed dropped to one knot. Tracking data cited by Bloomberg showed the ship continuing to drift slowly eastward at a speed of one knot the following day.

The move out of shipping lanes, the change in navigation status, and the drop in speed indicated a potential mechanical issue, Bloomberg said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The 19-year-old tanker is under Western sanctions for its involvement in the Russian oil trade, a key source of revenue for the Kremlin's continued war in Ukraine. Since being sanctioned, the ship has changed its name twice, recently switched its flag to Russia, and was added to the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping this past November.

According to open source shipping data, the Progress is registered under Legacy Marine LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Russia. The business did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Western governments have stepped up scrutiny of Russia's so-called shadow fleet — a network of aging tankers often operating under opaque ownership structures or false flags — which Moscow has used to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports.

In recent weeks, countries including France, Germany, and Italy have taken action against sanctioned Russian-linked vessels operating in or transiting their territorial waters.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Ukraine strikes oil depot in Russia’s Penza Oblast, other military sites, General Staff confirms
A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Penza following a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Jan. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Shadow fleet
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, January 24
Video
Inside Trump’s chaotic Ukraine peace process.

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York speaks with Adam Entous, an investigative reporter at The New York Times, about his new investigation into the first year of U.S. President Donald Trump administration's peace efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks