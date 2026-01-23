Fire burns through oil depot in Russian city of Penza following Ukrainian drone strike

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Penza following a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Jan. 23, Penza Oblast Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported.

"The debris of (a downed drone) fell onto the territory of the oil depot, causing a fire. Emergency services are currently working at the scene," Melnichenko said in a Telegram post.

No casualties were reported, Melnichenko said, adding that mobile data restrictions were put in place amid the reported drone attack.

Penza is located about 545 kilometers (340 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

In Voronezh Oblast, a home caught on fire as a result of fallen debris from downed drones, Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported.

Independent outlet Astra reported that the incident took place in Rossosh, according to residents in the area.

Ukraine considers Moscow's energy sites as military targets as they directly fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kyiv regularly strikes deep within Russia and Ukraine's occupied territories in an effort to diminish the Kremlin's fighting power.

An oil terminal near the village of Volna in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was struck, sparking a blaze, killing three people and injuring eight others, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev and independent media reported late on Jan. 21.

"There is currently a fire at the terminals, with four oil product tanks on fire. To deal with the consequences, 97 people and 29 pieces of equipment, including employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, have been mobilized," Kondratyev claimed.