War

Fire burns through oil depot in Russian city of Penza following Ukrainian drone strike

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as a tanker sails beyond in Tuapse, Russia, on March 23, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Penza following a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Jan. 23, Penza Oblast Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported.

"The debris of (a downed drone) fell onto the territory of the oil depot, causing a fire. Emergency services are currently working at the scene," Melnichenko said in a Telegram post.

No casualties were reported, Melnichenko said, adding that mobile data restrictions were put in place amid the reported drone attack.

Penza is located about 545 kilometers (340 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

In Voronezh Oblast, a home caught on fire as a result of fallen debris from downed drones, Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported.

Independent outlet Astra reported that the incident took place in Rossosh, according to residents in the area.

Ukraine considers Moscow's energy sites as military targets as they directly fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kyiv regularly strikes deep within Russia and Ukraine's occupied territories in an effort to diminish the Kremlin's fighting power.

An oil terminal near the village of Volna in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was struck, sparking a blaze, killing three people and injuring eight others, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev and independent media reported late on Jan. 21.

"There is currently a fire at the terminals, with four oil product tanks on fire. To deal with the consequences, 97 people and 29 pieces of equipment, including employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, have been mobilized," Kondratyev claimed.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

