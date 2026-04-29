Russian oil facilities in Perm and Orsk struck as Ukraine's drones follow up Tuapse attacks

Oil facilities in Russian cities of Perm and Orsk were struck by Ukrainian drones overnight on April 29, local authorities and Telegram channels reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported on April 29 that its air defense intercepted 98 Ukrainian drones over the territories of the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, and Saratov oblasts, as well as Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed the attack on an oil pumping station near Perm, later on April 29.

In an operation led by the SBU's Alpha special forces unit, long-range drones struck the Perm linear production and dispatch station, which is owned by Russia's Transneft.

A massive fire broke out at the oil pumping station following the drone attack, it added. According to preliminary reports, nearly all of the oil storage tanks were on ablaze.

Independent Telegram news channel, Exilenova Plus, also reported that fires broke out at a Transneft facility in Perm Krai.‌‌

According to an OSINT analysis made by the Independent Russian Telegram news channel Astra, the station is used for receiving, storing, and pumping oil through main pipelines.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed a Ukrainian drone attack on one of the industrial sites in the region. He added that workers were evacuated and no casualties were reported.

According to Makhonin, a fire also broke out at a facility, and emergency teams were on the scene.

Transneft warned producers in September 2025 that they may have to cut output following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes. The pipeline monopoly handles more than 80% of Russia's crude oil output.

0:00 / 1× A video purporting to showing the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Perm Krai on April 29, 2026. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

In Russia's Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery was hit, Astra OSINT analysis also reported.

The facility, which supplies the Russian army, is designed to process 6.6 million tons of oil per year and is one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

Locals reported the oil refinery had come under attack, though no fires broke out, Exilenova Plus wrote.

Orenburg Oblast Governor Yevgeny Solntsev claimed on April 29 that Ukrainian drones "attempted to attack" several industrial facilities in the Oblast.

Solntsev added, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that four drones were downed in the Orenburg Oblast.

The claims could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine has regularly targeted oil refining facilities in Russia to disrupt operations, hamper fuel supplies to the military, and strike at one of the Kremlin's main sources of war financing.

Previously, on April 28, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in the southern Russian city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai overnight, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Tuapse has faced intensified strikes over the past weeks, including strikes on the Tuapse oil refinery on April 20 and April 16, leaving multi-day fires burning in the Russian town.

After the April 20 strike, 24 storage tanks were destroyed, and four more were damaged, according to the General Staff. A fire ignited by the initial April 16 attack had been contained, but a second strike reignited it and significantly worsened the situation, with flames burning continuously since then.