At least 8 killed, 52 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed eight people and injured 52 others across eight Ukrainian regions over the past day, local authorities said.

Civilian casualties were reported after Russia carried out another overnight drone attack against Ukraine. According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched 155 drones, 124 of which were intercepted. Twenty drones evaded Ukraine's air defenses and struck targets at 17 locations, while debris from intercepted drones was found at six sites.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five people were killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the regional center of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched 949 strikes against 51 settlements across the region.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and 15 were injured, including an 8-year-old boy, as Russian forces continued attacks on border communities, local authorities said. Civilian infrastructure, homes, and vehicles were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one resident in Yasnohirka and injured four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian forces also struck Odesa Oblast, injuring three people in Odesa, local authorities said. A drone hit a residential building in Chornomorsk, while attacks on energy infrastructure left more than 1,000 consumers without electricity.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured after Russian forces launched around 40 drone and artillery attacks across four districts overnight on June 8, the local authorities said. A Russian attack on the Nikopol district on the evening of June 7 killed a 40-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russian strikes injured four people in Kharkiv Oblast, where the city of Kharkiv and 13 other settlements came under attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. One of the victims suffered an acute stress reaction, Syniehubov added.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian attacks damaged residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure.

A 28-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were injured as a result of Russian strikes in Chernihiv Oblast, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.