NATO jets shoot down drone over Latvia in 1st such interception, military says

French fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission "successfully" shot down a drone that entered Latvian airspace, Latvia's military reported on June 8.

The interception marks the first time a drone has been shot down in Latvian airspace by NATO forces and comes amid growing concerns in the Baltic states over repeated drone incursions.

According to the Latvian army, the drone entered the country after being diverted by Russian electronic warfare systems. In response, NATO aircraft were scrambled to neutralize the threat.

The interception followed the issuance of air raid alerts in several northeastern and eastern regions of Latvia, where authorities warned residents about a potential aerial threat.

The incident is the latest in a series of drone incursions that have heightened security concerns across the Baltic region. It is at least the fifth such case recorded in Latvia since the beginning of May.

The issue gained prominence after a Ukrainian drone crashed into an oil facility in eastern Latvia on May 7 after it was diverted from its intended course by Russian countermeasures.

Similar incursions were reported across the Baltic states on May 19, 20, and 21, though none of those aerial targets were intercepted.

The repeated incidents have fueled political debate in Latvia over the country's air defense readiness and border security. The controversy contributed to a political crisis that culminated in the resignation announcement by former Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina on May 14.