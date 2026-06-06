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Oil depot, port set ablaze as Ukraine reportedly launches hundreds of drones towards Russia

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by Dmytro Basmat
Oil depot, port set ablaze as Ukraine reportedly launches hundreds of drones towards Russia
A photo of a purported Ukrainian strike on a Russian oil depot in the city of Ust-Labinsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on June 6, 2026. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai as well as port infrastructure in occupied Mariupol overnight on June 6 amid a wider Ukrainian attack on Russian and Russian-occupied regions, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted on social media by local residents purport to show a fire emanating from an oil depot in the city of Ust-Labinsk. Large black cloud were seen over the community in the early morning hours following the reported strikes.

Port infrastructure was also reportedly set ablaze in occupied Mariupol. Thick black smoke was seen rising over the port in videos posted to social media. The target of the attack was not immediately clear.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

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A video of a purported Ukrainian strike on a Russian oil depot in the city of Ust-Labinsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on June 6, 2026. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

The attack comes amid widespread warnings of Ukrainian drones flying over western Russian regions, as well as occupied Ukrainian territories.

Explosions were heard over various Russian regions, including in Uzlovaya in Tula Oblast, and air defense was seen operating near the city of Sochi.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that at least 12 drones were downed approaching the Russian capital.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production that drive Russia's war effort.

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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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