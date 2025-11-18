0 out of 25,000

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Russian missile strikes Kharkiv Oblast, killing teenage girl, injuring 9

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russian attacks on Kharkiv overnight on June 5, 2025 injured at least 17 people, including four children. A Russian drone struck a high-rise residential building in Slobodsky district of the city. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

A seventeen-year-old girl was killed and nine others were injured in an overnight Russian missile attack on the city of Berestyn in Kharkiv Oblast on Nov. 18, regional authorities said.

The girl was critically wounded in the strike and later died of her injuries at a hospital, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A sixteen-year-old boy was among the wounded. Seven of the nine wounded have been hospitalized with blast trauma, officials said.

The attack came one day after a Russian missile strike on the town of Balakliia killed three people and wounded 15 others, including three children.

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast this year, prompting a rise in attacks on towns and villages farther from the front line.

