Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast kills 3, wounds 10, including 3 children

An overnight Russian missile strike on the town of Balakliia in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast killed three and wounded 10, including three children, local authorities reported on Nov. 17.

Head of Balakliia's Military Administration Vitalii Karabanov reported that two Russian missiles hit an area near apartment buildings in the center of the town. He said that the children wounded in the attack were born in 2007, 2010, and 2011.

Since Russian troops intensified their offensive in the eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast this year, such attacks on towns and villages further from the front have increased. Balakliia was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale war, until Ukraine liberated it during the Fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Balakliia is located over 60 kilometers from the front.

Karabanov said that nine of the wounded victims were hospitalized, and that the rescue operation continued as of 4 a.m.

"Unfortunately, calls about possible victims continue to come in," Karabanov said in his Telegram post.