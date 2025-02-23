Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late in the evening on Feb. 22, killing one person and injuring five others.

The missile attack left one person dead and five others wounded, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration reported. Four women and one man were injured.

Three of the injured victims have been hospitalized, with one woman reportedly in critical condition. She is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The attack inflicted heavy damage on the city's civilian infrastructure, Vilkul said. Twelve apartment buildings, an infrastructure facility, a retirement home, and a church sustained damage. The strike also caused damage to social and industrial buildings, a gas station, and multiple vehicles.

A fire that broke out at the site of the attack has been extinguished, Vilkul reported.

Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, is a frequent target of Russian missile strikes.

With a population of approximately 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies about 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front-line zone.