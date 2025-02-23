The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Missiles
Edit post

Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 5

by Abbey Fenbert February 23, 2025 7:47 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 22-23, 2025. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late in the evening on Feb. 22, killing one person and injuring five others.

The missile attack left one person dead and five others wounded, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration  reported. Four women and one man were injured.

Three of the injured victims have been hospitalized, with one woman reportedly in critical condition. She is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The attack inflicted heavy damage on the city's civilian infrastructure, Vilkul said. Twelve apartment buildings, an infrastructure facility, a retirement home, and a church sustained damage. The strike also caused damage to social and industrial buildings, a gas station, and multiple vehicles.

A fire that broke out at the site of the attack has been extinguished, Vilkul reported.

Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, is a frequent target of Russian missile strikes.

With a population of approximately 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies about 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front-line zone.

US mineral deal offers no security guarantees for Ukraine, NYT reports
The terms of the revised proposal are virtually the same as those of an earlier version rejected by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a draft dated Feb. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Musk denies US threat to cut Starlink over Ukraine minerals deal.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has denied reports that the United States threatened to shut off Starlink in Ukraine unless Kyiv agreed to a minerals deal. Responding to a report by Reuters, Musk called the claim "false" and accused the news agency of lying.
4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.