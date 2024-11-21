Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Updated: Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih injures 17, damages residential buildings

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2024 11:13 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A residential building damaged in a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 21, injuring at least 17 people, officials said.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. Other victims, including a 32-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were provided medical assistance on-site, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 38-year-old woman is in a serious condition.

An administrative building, five residential buildings, a car, and two minibusses were damaged.

The attack comes on the same day after Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Dnipro, the regional center of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A car damaged in a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
A car damaged in a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

According to the Air Force, Russia launched nine missiles against the city, including an intercontinental ballistic missile. This would mark the first time such a weapon was deployed in the war against Ukraine.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russia's missile attacks. With a population of around 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The city lies about 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front-line zone.

Russia reportedly launches intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine — what we know so far
If confirmed, it would be the first time the Kremlin has used such a weapon in an attack on Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
11:54 PM

Biden seeks to cancel over $4.5 billion of Ukraine's debt.

"We have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine, and now Congress is welcome to take it up if they wish," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Nov. 20.
