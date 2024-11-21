Updated: Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih injures 17, damages residential buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 21, injuring at least 17 people, officials said.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. Other victims, including a 32-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were provided medical assistance on-site, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 38-year-old woman is in a serious condition.

An administrative building, five residential buildings, a car, and two minibusses were damaged.

The attack comes on the same day after Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Dnipro, the regional center of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A car damaged in a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram) A car damaged in a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

According to the Air Force, Russia launched nine missiles against the city, including an intercontinental ballistic missile. This would mark the first time such a weapon was deployed in the war against Ukraine.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russia's missile attacks. With a population of around 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The city lies about 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front-line zone.