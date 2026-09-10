Russian drones strike Kyiv gas station, injure four, as near-daily attacks continue

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian jet-powered drones struck Kyiv early on Sept. 10, injuring four people and damaging a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as Moscow continues its near-daily attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

The impact of the Russian drone sparked a fire and set one vehicle ablaze before emergency crews extinguished the flames, while three of the four injured were hospitalized, Klitschko said.

A non-residential building was also damaged in the district, according to the mayor.

Local Telegram channels published footage appearing to show a fire at a gas station near the Respublika Park shopping mall. Monitoring channels had earlier reported a drone falling in the area.

Separate morning attacks also hit the surrounding Kyiv Oblast, where one person was killed in the Obukhiv district and two others injured there and in Fastiv district, according to local authorities.

In Bucha district, private houses were damaged and a fire broke out in an open area. In Fastiv district, drone debris damaged a veterinary clinic and a private house.

In Obukhiv district a warehouse also caught fire following the attack, according to preliminary information.

Russia's attacks on Kyiv resumed almost immediately after a brief pause linked to the visit of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the capital.

A day earlier, on Sept. 9, Russian jet-powered drones struck residential buildings and other sites across Kyiv, killing one person and injuring at least 17 others, including two children.

On Sept. 8, a mass Russian missile and drone attack on the capital killed five people and injured 35, while large fires broke out across the city.

Russia has previously used drone attacks on gas stations to disrupt fuel supplies and road logistics, particularly in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. By August, the tactic had spread into central regions, with dozens of gas stations struck over the summer.