Russian attacks kill at least 6, injure 34 across Ukraine as Kyiv faces another overnight missile, drone attack

At least four people were killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia launched another large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, local authorities said on Sept. 30.

Russia once again targeted Kyiv overnight, killing at least three people and injuring five others as daily Russian attacks on the capital continued, officials reported.

Just outside the capital in the neighbouring Kyiv Oblast, at least one child was found killed under the rubble of a home in Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said. A man and a woman also suffered injuries amid the attack.

The Air Force said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with Zircon and Onyx anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M and S-400 ballistic missiles, and 188 attack drones of various types, including 86 jet-powered drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 160 aerial targets, including five missiles and 155 drones, according to the Air Force. Strikes were recorded at 18 locations.

In northern Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and at least 15 others injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities said. A 74-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed after guided aerial bombs struck the Sumy.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, six people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, five people were injured as Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure and residential areas, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two houses were damaged.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a 67-year-old man over the past day, regional authorities said. Russian forces attacked three districts more than 20 times with aerial bombs, drones, and artillery, also causing a fire.