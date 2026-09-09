Russia resumes drone attacks on Kyiv, injures 9, damages residential buildings

Russia has resumed its relentless attacks on Kyiv with drones, and injured nine people in the latest strikes on the capital, local authorities said on Sept. 9.

The Russian drones hit residential buildings, causing damage across two districts of Kyiv.

At around 8 a.m. local time, a Russian drone hit a 24-story residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sept. 9. He said that there was a fire on the 12-th floor of the building.

A fire broke out in an open area in the Darnytskyi district following a drone crash, Klitschko said at 12:50 p.m. local time.

At 1:27 p.m. local time, he added that a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Dniprovskyi district following a drone crash. Local Telegram channels claimed that the drone crashed near the Comfort Town residential complex.

Overall, nine people were injured in the capital during the daytime attack, Klitschko said.

The air-raid alert related to drone threats has been in effect in Kyiv for more than six hours since the start of the day.

Russian attacks over the past day in Kyiv Oblast killed two people and injured seven others, including two children, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said.

In total, 31 sites were damaged across the region, including 11 houses, two apartment buildings, five production and warehouse facilities, an administrative building, a utility building and 12 vehicles, Tkachenko said.

"Behind every number is someone's life, someone's home, someone's property. And this is once again the reality that Russia brings to our land," he added.

The renewed attacks come after a brief pause in Russian strikes on the capital.

Russia's attacks on Kyiv resumed almost immediately after a brief pause linked to the visit of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the capital.

The previous day, on Sept. 8, a mass Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed five people, injured 35 others and sparked a series of huge fires that filled the morning air across the city with smoke.