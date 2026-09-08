Russia pounds Kyiv in overnight attack as brief truce ends in missile fire

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones at Kyiv overnight on Sept. 8, signaling an end to the brief respite granted to the capital during a diplomatic visit by U.S. envoys.

Moscow on Sept. 6 announced a three-day pause on attacks against Kyiv while U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the city for peace talks. The Kremlin declared the truce would "begin at midnight today," without specifying if that meant Sept. 5 or 6.

While Witkoff and Kushner's visit passed without an aerial attack against Kyiv, Russia immediately began firing drones at the capital after their departure on Sept. 7. The truce came to a definitive end in the early hours of Sept. 8, as Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack against Kyiv.

Explosions rang out in the capital at around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Another loud blast occurred about 10 minutes later.

At around 4:14 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalist Zhenia Doluda reported a series of up to six explosions in rapid succession.

The reports followed warnings from Ukraine's Air Force that Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered strike drones were bound for Kyiv.

At least two multistory residential buildings in the capital have been damaged by drones so far, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported. A fire also broke out in a warehouse, and vehicles have been reported damaged.

Medics have been dispatched to one of the attack sites, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Information on casualties is not yet available.

The full consequences of the strike are not yet clear, and residents have been advised to remain in shelters during the ongoing attack.

Air raid alarms also sounded overnight in other regions of Ukraine, including Rivne Oblast in the northwest and other areas far from the front lines. The Air Force warned less than an hour earlier that Russia had likely launched cruise missiles from its Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers.