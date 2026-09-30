UkraineThe Kyiv Independent Live in London: October 2United Kingdom

Days until event:

02days
09hours
48minutes
13seconds
Get your ticket
KI logo
War

Drone crashes in Moldova amid Russian mass attack on Ukraine

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Jonas Heins
Drone crashes in Moldova amid Russian mass attack on Ukraine
Screenshot from a video showing the drone exploding uploaded by the Police of the Republic of Moldova on Sept. 30, 2026. (Via facebook)

A drone flew into Moldovan airspace, crashed outside a village, and exploded in the early hours of Sept. 30 amid a Russian mass attack on Ukraine, Moldova's Defense Ministry said.

The drone entered Moldovan airspace around 5:43 a.m. local time and fell down near the village of Hirbovat in the central Anenii Noi district, where it exploded, according to the ministry.

According to preliminary information, no injuries were reported from the explosion. Moldovan police and army teams were headed to inspect the site.

Overnight, Russia attacked across Ukraine with 188 drones, 86 of them jet-powered, as well as with Zircon, Onyx, and Iskander missiles, according to Ukraine's air force. The air force said it shot down or suppressed 5 missiles and 155 drones.

On Sept. 24, suspected Russian drones crashed in Romania and Moldova overnight, amid a sustained mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

Moldovan police said in a post on Facebook that a drone with "specific elements of the 'Gerbera' type used by the Russian Federation" was found in the country's Floresti district.

On Aug. 16, NATO fighter jets shot down a suspected Russian drone that violated Romanian airspace near the Moldovan border, Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruta confirmed.

A day later on Aug. 17, a Russian S8000 Banderol cruise missile entered Moldovan airspace during a Russian attack on Odesa, before crashing in a cornfield approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) outside of the village of Talmaz, in the Stefan Voda district of Moldova.

read also

Exclusive: Majority of companies involved in Russian Molniya drone production unsanctioned, research shows
AirspaceUkraine-Romania borderMoldovaRomaniaUkraineRussiaNATO-RussiaMaia SanduDrone attack
Avatar
Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 30
Tuesday, September 29
Lukashenko urges US to join Russia-Belarus fertilizer plant project.

"We should make an offer to the Americans. They want fertilizers, including nitrogen fertilizers, so please, let's build it together, using your (U.S.) ​technology," Lukashenko said in a conversation with Aleksey Russkikh, governor of Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast, in Minsk.

Show More

Editors' Picks