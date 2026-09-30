Drone crashes in Moldova amid Russian mass attack on Ukraine

A drone flew into Moldovan airspace, crashed outside a village, and exploded in the early hours of Sept. 30 amid a Russian mass attack on Ukraine, Moldova's Defense Ministry said.

The drone entered Moldovan airspace around 5:43 a.m. local time and fell down near the village of Hirbovat in the central Anenii Noi district, where it exploded, according to the ministry.

According to preliminary information, no injuries were reported from the explosion. Moldovan police and army teams were headed to inspect the site.

Overnight, Russia attacked across Ukraine with 188 drones, 86 of them jet-powered, as well as with Zircon, Onyx, and Iskander missiles, according to Ukraine's air force. The air force said it shot down or suppressed 5 missiles and 155 drones.

On Sept. 24, suspected Russian drones crashed in Romania and Moldova overnight, amid a sustained mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

Moldovan police said in a post on Facebook that a drone with "specific elements of the 'Gerbera' type used by the Russian Federation" was found in the country's Floresti district.

On Aug. 16, NATO fighter jets shot down a suspected Russian drone that violated Romanian airspace near the Moldovan border, Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruta confirmed.

A day later on Aug. 17, a Russian S8000 Banderol cruise missile entered Moldovan airspace during a Russian attack on Odesa, before crashing in a cornfield approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) outside of the village of Talmaz, in the Stefan Voda district of Moldova.