Drones attack major oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Drones attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on July 14, with explosions reported and smoke seen rising from the facility.

The refinery is located in the city of Salavat, approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a series of explosions, while videos shared on social media showed dark plumes of smoke rising over the plant.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the footage.

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of Russia's largest petrochemical complexes. The facility processed 7.2 million metric tons of oil feedstock in 2024, accounting for 2.7% of Russia's total refining volume, according to the Moscow Times.

The refinery was previously struck twice by Ukrainian drones in September 2025.

Ukrainian authorities had not commented on the reported attack at the time of publication.