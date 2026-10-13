Russian drone strikes university building in Rivne, injures 25

A Russian drone struck a university building in the northwestern city of Rivne, injuring 25 people, Rivne's National Police branch said on Oct. 13.

Of the 25 injured, two were in critical condition, while three others are under medical examination, the police said.

Ukraine's Education and Science Minister Andrii Butenko said that a fire broke out in a building of Rivne State Humanitarian University as a result of the Russian drone strike. The Faculty of Music building was almost completely gutted by the fire, while neighboring teaching facilities had windows smashed, he added.

Oleksandr Koval, head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, said on Oct. 13 that the drone strike damaged the second floor of the building. The fire in the building had been contained, and emergency services were on site.

"All victims are receiving medical assistance. Rescuers, police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and municipal services are working at the scene," Koval said.

According to the university, all students were in shelters at the moment of the attack. There were casualties amongst the university's administrative staff.

At around 10:35 a.m., Ukraine's air force had reported a jet-powered drone flying over Rivne. The air alert was issued in the city at 10:10 a.m.

0:00 / 1× Video showing aftermath of the Russian attack on an educational building in the northwestern city of Rivne on Oct. 13, 2026. (Oleksandr Koval / Telegram)

On Oct. 12, the air alert was issued several times in Rivne Oblast.

The city of Rivne came under Russian drone attack at around 9 p.m. local time, Koval said. A non-residential building was damaged, while no one was injured. Later, at 11 p.m., air defenses were active in the city.

Separately, the Sarny District of Rivne Oblast came under attack late in the evening of October 12, Koval added. Сivilian infrastructure, non-operational facilities, dormitories, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Overall, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed 10 people and injured 80 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 13.

Overnight on Oct. 13, Russian forces launched five ballistic missiles, 108 Shahed-type attack drones, including 74 jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, and nine Banderol missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 88 drones, while strikes were recorded at 17 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at seven locations, the Air Force said.