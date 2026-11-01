Russian drone strike near school dormitory housing displaced people kills 13-year-old in Vinnytsia Oblast, injures more children

A Russian drone strike on the grounds of a vocational school dormitory in Vinnytsia Oblast killed two people, including a 13-year-old girl, on Nov. 1, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported.

Another six people were injured, including three 5-year-olds, a 16-year-old boy, and a 24-year-old man.

One of the injured five-year-olds is hospitalized in serious condition following the Russian attack that also set two cars ablaze before the fires were extinguished, Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Natalia Zabolotna said.

The dormitory damaged in the attack was currently being used to house internally displaced people escaping Russia's war, she added.

A car burns in the aftermath of a Russian strike on the territory of a vocational school dormitory on Nov. 1, 2026. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Photos shared by authorities also show first responders tending to a victim on a playground.

The Russian drone strike took place between the dormitory building and a school building in Vinnytsia Oblast's Kozyatyn district, Zabolotna said.

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

On the morning of Oct. 29, Russian forces struck a train platform at Dnipro railway station, killing at least 15 people and wounding at least 14 more, authorities said.

"A horrific Russian attack on Dnipro train station," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media in response to the attack. "The Russians used a drone to attack a platform where a regular commuter train and a regular passenger train were standing."