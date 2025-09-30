KI logo
Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast kills entire family

by Abbey Fenbert
Memorial for children killed in Russia's war against Ukraine in Washington, D.C.
Illustrative photo: Teddy bears representing Ukrainian children killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine are seen in front of the Washington Monument as part of an installation in Washington D.C., U.S. on Nov. 29, 2024. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia launched a drone strike in the Sumy Oblast border region overnight on Sept. 30, killing a couple and their two young children.

A combat drone hit a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna in the region's Krasnopillia community, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said, calling it "a targeted strike." No one in the family survived.

The attack killed a married couple and their two sons, ages six and four. Rescue workers pulled their bodies from the rubble of their destroyed home.

"This is a terrible and irreparable loss for the entire community and region," Hryhorov said.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. The death of the family in Chernechchyna is a tragedy that we will never forget or forgive."

The border villages in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast are subject to waves of Russian attacks on a daily basis. The relentless strikes have triggered mandatory evacuations in hundreds of communities.

Russia aimed to open up a new front line in Sumy Oblast in spring, seizing several villages in May and June and coming within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the regional capital. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sept. 12 that Ukrainian forces have "completely thwarted" Russia's Sumy offensive.

UkraineRussiaRussian attackSumy OblastDrone attackCivilian casualties
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

