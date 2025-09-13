KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast 'completely thwarted,' Zelensky says

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast 'completely thwarted,' Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference on Aug. 13, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Russia's offensive in Sumy Oblast has been "completely thwarted" by Ukrainian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sept. 12 following a briefing with Ukraine's top military command.

Moscow launched its summer offensive in Ukraine's northeast and eastern regions in May, opening up a new front line in Sumy Oblast. Russian forces seized several villages in May and June, coming within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the regional capital of Sumy.

"As of today, we can state that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by our forces," Zelensky said in his nightly address, citing front-line reports from Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Fighting continues in the border areas of Sumy Oblast, but the Russian group in the Sumy area has lost offensive capabilities due to the losses suffered."

Article image
A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

In late June, Syrskyi reported that Russia's advance in Sumy Oblast had faltered, with Ukraine stabilizing the line of contact and beginning to liberate territory. Ukrainian forces reported additional advances and liberated villages in July and August.

Moscow launched the offensive in May, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to create a "security buffer zone" along the northern border with Ukraine. Putin's order came as Russia once again rejected a U.S. and European proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

Sumy Oblast has been a key target for Russian forces throughout the full-scale invasion due to its location on the northeastern frontier. It continues to face near-daily strikes, but Ukrainian forces have maintained control over most of the region.

Earlier this week, Syrsky reported that Ukrainian troops had prevented Russian forces from launching a planned major offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia continues to make gains in eastern Ukraine, concentrating the bulk of its forces in Donetsk Oblast in an attempt to seize the strategic logistic hub Pokrovsk. Syrskyi claimed on Sept. 7 that Ukrainian forces retook five times more territory than it lost in the Pokrovsk sector in August.

Ukraine war latest: Key Russian oil hub suspends operations after Ukrainian drone strike, SBU source says
Key developments on Sept. 12: * Key Russian oil hub suspends operations after Ukrainian drone strike, SBU source says * Ukraine-Russia peace talks on ‘pause,’ Kremlin says * Prince Harry, Polish and UK foreign ministers visit Kyiv * UK pledges $193 million in Ukraine aid, hits Russia with new sanctions * Poland, Ukraine to train downing drones on Polish territory, Warsaw says Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones struck Primorsk, Russia’s largest oil-loading port on the Baltic Sea, ove
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
UkraineRussiaSumy OblastRussian offensiveWarVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 13
Saturday, September 13
Video
Can Ukraine’s oil strikes shift Russia's war?

Ukraine is striking oil refineries deep inside Russia — but it’s not really the oil they’re after. The Kyiv Independent’s Dominic Culverwell explains how Ukraine’s drone campaign targets the high-tech equipment Russia cannot easily replace under sanctions.

 (Updated:  )
Prince Harry, Polish and UK foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s visit came days after the largest Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" strike and provocation.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks on 'pause,' Kremlin says.

When asked about the Ukraine-Russia talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov replied that communication channels have been established and exist, but as of now, "it’s more accurate to say there is a pause" in dialogue.

Show More

Editors' Picks