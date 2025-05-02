The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Drone attack
Edit post

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47

by Olena Goncharova May 2, 2025 11:10 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, at night during curfew on Aug. 23, 2024. The curfew prohibits movement from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Ivan Samoilov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has endured repeated air assaults throughout the full-scale war.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said via his official Telegram channel that the attack targeted 12 locations in four districts of the city, including Kyivskyi, Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Saltivskyi.

Several houses, shops, and vehicles were damaged following drone strikes, and some buildings caught fire, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attack.

Russian forces have intensified attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks, resulting in numerous casualties reported in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

In March, at least 164 civilians were killed and 910 were injured, according to UN figures — a rise of 50% compared to February, and 70% compared to March of last year. Nearly all the losses were on land controlled by the Ukrainian government, and the majority were caused by long-range missiles or loitering munitions.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for increased air defense support to protect major cities like Kharkiv from Russia's continued aerial assaults.

Could Ukraine have stopped Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014?
Amid reports that a U.S. peace proposal might include recognizing Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea, President Donald Trump denied Ukraine was being pressured to accept the move — while also asserting Ukraine had given up the peninsula in 2014 “without firing a shot.” “Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 40 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least seven people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.