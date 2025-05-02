Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has endured repeated air assaults throughout the full-scale war.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said via his official Telegram channel that the attack targeted 12 locations in four districts of the city, including Kyivskyi, Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Saltivskyi.

Several houses, shops, and vehicles were damaged following drone strikes, and some buildings caught fire, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attack.

Russian forces have intensified attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks, resulting in numerous casualties reported in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

In March, at least 164 civilians were killed and 910 were injured, according to UN figures — a rise of 50% compared to February, and 70% compared to March of last year. Nearly all the losses were on land controlled by the Ukrainian government, and the majority were caused by long-range missiles or loitering munitions.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for increased air defense support to protect major cities like Kharkiv from Russia's continued aerial assaults.