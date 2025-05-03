The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian fighter jet in 'world-first' strike, intelligence says

by Anna Fratsyvir May 3, 2025 1:33 PM 2 min read
The view from the targeting system of a Magura naval drone shows the moment of engagement with a Russian Su-30 fighter jet over the Black Sea near Novorossiysk, Russia, on May 2, 2025. (Ukraine’s military intelligence agency / Telegram)
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet was destroyed by a sea drone strike carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence, marking the first time a sea drone takes down a jet, Ukraine's military intelligence said on May 3.

The intelligence agency, HUR, said the unprecedented operation took place on May 2 near the Russian port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea and published the video of the strike. The strike was carried out by Group 13, a special unit within HUR, using a Magura sea drone equipped with a missile warhead.

"This is the world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a naval drone," the statement read.

The Kyiv Independent can't independently confirm the Ukrainian intelligence report.

The multi-role Su-30 fighter, valued at approximately $50 million, was reportedly hit in midair and crashed into the sea.

The operation was conducted in coordination with Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the country’s defense forces, according to the intelligence agency.

Ukraine had previously used the Magura V5 drone to down two Russian Mi-8 helicopters on Dec. 31, 2024, in what was then considered a world-first drone strike on airborne targets from the sea.

Overnight on May 3, local Russian officials claimed that a Ukrainian drone attack on Krasnodar Krai injured four people, and damaged homes and a grain terminal in Novorossiysk. A state of emergency was declared in the city, while the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that over 170 Ukrainian drones and several naval drones were intercepted across Crimea and the Black Sea.

Ukraine to increase drone, robotics production, Zelensky says
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will increase production for the “full range of drones: from Mavics to long-range drones.”
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
