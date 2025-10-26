KI logo
Sunday, October 26, 2025
War

Russia says it tested nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russia says it tested nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile
Illustrative image: Russian nuclear missile rolls along Red Square during the military parade in Moscow, Russia on June 24, 2020. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Russia has tested its newly developed nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed Burevestnik cruise missile, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 26.

"I have a report from the industrial bodies, and in general, I am familiar with the estimates provided by the Defense Ministry. It's a unique product that no one else in the world possesses," Putin claimed, according to Russian state media.

Russia was ready to test the low-flying nuclear missile ahead of Putin's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska on Aug. 15, Reuters previously reported. Satellite imagery revealed extensive activity at the Pankovo test site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

"We have launched a multi-hour flight of a nuclear-powered missile and it covered a 14,000-kilometer (8,700-mile) distance, which is not the limit," Gerasimov said, adding that the test launch lasted for 15 hours.

U.S.-based researchers previously identified a possible deployment site for Russia's Burevestnik missile. The site is adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility known as Vologda-20 or Chebsara, located about  475 kilometers (295 miles) north of Moscow.

Western analysts remain skeptical of the cruise missile. Eight experts interviewed by Reuters pointed to the missile’s troubled development history and inherent design flaws. They questioned whether its deployment would significantly alter the nuclear balance between the West and other adversaries.

Analysts say the Burevestnik missile has become more important to the Kremlin since the White House announced in January plans to develop the Golden Dome U.S. missile defense shield.

AI drones in Ukraine — this is where we’re at
Ukraine’s drones are setting new standards for self-piloting on the battlefield. Full autonomy, however, remains well out of reach — and is likely to stay there. The broader vision of drones operating fully independently of pilots remains something of a holy grail for drone developers, even as it may seem a dystopian nightmare to many human rights activists and luminaries, including the pope himself. Ukrainian developers hope that progressively delegating more tasks to drones and software can
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
RussiaMissilesNuclear weaponsCruise missileLong-range missiles
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, October 26
More than Tomahawks: what Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need.

While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.

‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia.

Russia faces an increase in the arson and “spontaneous combustion” of electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and other infrastructure helping Moscow wage its war against Ukraine over the past week, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

Video
Russia’s war on civilians | Ukraine This Week

The episode covers Russian war crimes in Pokrovsk and continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, including missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv. While Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire with Ukraine, has President Trump finally shifted his approach to Russia?

Sunday, October 26
Show More

Editors' Picks