Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Putin signs law revoking Russia's ratification of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2023 1:30 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 14, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Nov. 2 a law revoking Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), according to the government's website.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said earlier in October that Russia would end its compliance with the treaty in order to be "on equal footing" with the U.S., which has signed but not ratified the document.

The bill was subsequently approved by both houses of the Russian parliament and now comes into force with a presidential signature.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) has been signed by 187 countries since its origin in 1996.

Russia signed the CTBT in 1996 and ratified it in 2000. No country besides North Korea has officially conducted a nuclear test in 25 years.

The Kremlin and Russian state media often use veiled or overt threats of a nuclear strike against rival nations, including Ukraine or Western countries.

Opinion: Russia’s move to de-ratify the nuclear test ban treaty signals Putin’s aggravation with the war
At the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is moving to undo its ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) that prohibits all nuclear weapons tests. This represents another step in the Kremlin’s effort to try to punish the United States and the West for their
The Kyiv IndependentSteven Pifer
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
