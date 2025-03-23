Russian attacks on Kyiv 'undermine peace efforts,' Sybiha says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on March 23 condemned Russia's continued attacks on civilians following a mass drone attack on Kyiv the night prior.

Russia attacked Kyiv overnight on March 23, striking multiple residential buildings and killing at least three people including a five-year-old girl and her father. Ten other people were injured, including an 11-month-old child, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Russia's systematic and deliberate terror against civilians contradicts its own statements about peace and undermines peace efforts by the US and other partners," Sybiha wrote on X.

Sybiha further called for "additional air defense capabilities to protect its people from Russian terror and an increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war."

The Kremlin's attacks on Kyiv come amid a recently agreed upon partial 30-day ceasefire on attacks against energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine.

The ceasefire, which the Kremlin announced on March 18 following a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, has not deterred Moscow from deliberately attacking Ukrainian cities.

The latest attacks occurred on the eve of peace negotiations in Riyadh on March 24, where the U.S. will hold indirect talks between Moscow and Kyiv, with Russian and Ukrainian representatives present in separate rooms.

A Ukrainian delegation met with its U.S. counterpart in Riyadh on March 23 for talks on "technical issues" on the partial ceasefire on energy and critical infrastructure strikes, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.