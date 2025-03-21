Putin's suspension of strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure still in effect, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to suspend strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains in effect, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on March 21, state-owned TASS reported.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's order is in force, and the Russian army is refraining at the moment from strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure following the agreement that was reached between the U.S. and Russia," Peskov claimed.

The spokesperson added that Moscow has only suspended strikes on energy infrastructure while continuing to target other facilities.

The statements follow a March 18 phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin, during which the Russian leader agreed to halt attacks on Ukraine's energy grid.

On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had also agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure during his own call with Trump.

Despite this, Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities with missiles, drones, and artillery. On March 20, Moscow launched a mass drone strike on Odesa, injuring three people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

On March 21, Russia accused Ukraine of shelling the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast, claiming it was a provocation.

Earlier, Russian state media had reported that Ukrainian forces struck the key gas transit facility, which plays a crucial role in Russian gas exports to Europe.

In response, Ukraine's General Staff denied the claims and accused Russia of attempting to frame Kyiv for the attack.

"The Russians continue to produce numerous fakes and seek to mislead the international community," the General Staff added.

When asked whether Moscow would consider extending the ceasefire to other types of infrastructure, Peskov said, "This is what was agreed."