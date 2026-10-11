Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 25 across Ukraine as Moscow targets energy infrastructure around Kyiv

Editor's note: this article was updated as further Ukrainian oblasts provided updates on attacks over the last 24 hours.

At least two people were killed and 25 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia continues to target residential buildings and energy infrastructure across the country.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one child was killed and a further five people injured, of which two are children, said Serhii Lysak, head of the oblast's military administration.

Following that announcement, Russia attacked a residential building, injuring at least four people, along which two eight-year-old girls, Lysak said, taking the total injured in the region to at least nine.

One person was killed and four injured in Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Kyiv Oblast's military administration reports four people injured, with Russian drone strikes targeting "civilian facilities, housing, and energy infrastructure."

While in Kharkiv Oblast, six people were injured, of which one child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov posted on Telegram.

One person was also injured in Kherson Oblast, noted Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, while three people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region.

Sumy Oblast military administration noted that two men were injured as a result of drone attacks.

Chernihiv Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Odesa Oblast, and Rivne Oblast were also attacked but no casualties or significant damage was reported.