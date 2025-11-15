0 out of 25,000

Saturday, November 15, 2025
Russian attacks kill 9, injure 53 across Ukraine over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova
The aftermath of Russia's overnight drone and missile attack on Kyiv on Nov. 14, 2025. The attack damaged residential buildings across the city. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least nine civilians and injured at least 53 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 15.

Russian forces launched three Kinzhal ballistic missiles from Russia's Tambov Oblast, as well as 135 drones from Russia's Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, and Russian-occupied Crimea against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted two ballistic missiles and 91 drones, while another missile and 41 drones reached their targets in 13 locations. Debris falling was also recorded at four locations.

In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian attack on the capital on Nov. 14 killed seven people and injured 36, causing damage across nine districts of Kyiv, according to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and another seven suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia targeted the Nikopol district, killing a 65-year-old man. Russian forces also attacked the Synelnykove district, injuring a 52-year-old man, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian strikes injured five people, including a 17-year-old boy in the Sumy community, while an 18-year-old man was injured in the Bilopillia community, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the city of Kramatorsk and another in the town of Lyman due to Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked nine settlements, injuring a 59-year-old man in the town of Lozova, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent.

