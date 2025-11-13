0 out of 25,000

Friday, November 14, 2025
War

Explosions heard in Kyiv amid large-scale missile, drone attack on Ukrainian cities

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 13-14, targeting various regions of the country.

Several explosions were reported in Kyiv around 12:45 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Ukraine's Air Force reported dozens of drones targeting the country's central, southern, and eastern regions. Monitoring groups reported that upwards of 120 drones and decoys were en-route towards the capital.

Several cruise and ballistic missile were also launched towards various regions of Ukraine, the Air Force said.

Air defenses are operating in the capital amid the drone attack, officials reported. Air raid alerts were issued for the entire country amid the threat of a further missile attack.

Bila Tserkva, located on the outskirts of the city, also served as a primary target of Russian attacks, according to war monitoring groups.

No information was immediately available on any damage or casualties stemming from the attack.

Russia has regularly launched large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In recent months, Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in an attempt to plunge Ukraine into another harsh winter.

In the most recent large-scale attack on Nov. 8, Ukrainian cities sustained "one of the largest direct ballistic missile attacks on energy facilities" since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, then-Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.

The attack forced Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, to implement over 12 hours of emergency power cuts to stabilize the energy situation.

UkraineRussiaDrone attackMissile attackKyiv
Avatar
Senior News Editor

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

