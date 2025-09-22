Russian attacks kill 8, injure 21 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 21 over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 22.

Ukrainian forces downed 132 out of the 141 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Nine drones struck seven different locations, and debris fell in seven other areas, according to the statement.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian missiles hit civilian and industrial infrastructure, sparking several fires that destroyed apartment buildings, houses, and vehicles.

At least three people were killed and two were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian drone attacks near Shalyhyne and Sumy in Sumy Oblast injured two 63-year-old men, the regional military administration reported.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a man and a woman near Nikopol and Synelnykove, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 47-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured in a Russian attack on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Three more men, aged 35, 37, and 72, were injured in the region, he added.

Four people were killed, and four others were injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four more residents suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.