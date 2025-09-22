KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 8, injure 21 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 8, injure 21 in Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 22, 2025. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 21 over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 22.

Ukrainian forces downed 132 out of the 141 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Nine drones struck seven different locations, and debris fell in seven other areas, according to the statement.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian missiles hit civilian and industrial infrastructure, sparking several fires that destroyed apartment buildings, houses, and vehicles.

At least three people were killed and two were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian drone attacks near Shalyhyne and Sumy in Sumy Oblast injured two 63-year-old men, the regional military administration reported.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a man and a woman near Nikopol and Synelnykove, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 47-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured in a Russian attack on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Three more men, aged 35, 37, and 72, were injured in the region, he added.

Four people were killed, and four others were injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four more residents suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

For first time, Ukraine hits 2 Russian amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea, intelligence claims
The Soviet-designed Be-12 Chayka (NATO reporting name Mail) is an anti-submarine amphibious aircraft equipped with high-value systems used for detecting and engaging submarines.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarDonetsk OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 22
Monday, September 22
Show More

Editors' Picks