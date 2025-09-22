Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv oblasts overnight, killing at least 2

Russian forces launched overnight strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts on Sept. 22, killing at least two people and injuring several others, local officials reported.

In Zaporizhzhia, missiles hit civilian and industrial infrastructure, sparking several fires that destroyed apartment buildings, private residences, and vehicles. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and two others injured.

Rescue crews from the State Emergency Service remain on site, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. Fedorov later added that one house was completely destroyed and that a person may still be trapped under the rubble.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In total, 15 apartment buildings, 10 houses, and several non-residential facilities were damaged in the city.

Around 4 a.m., Russian drones struck northeastern city of Sumy. Three hits in the city’s Kovpakivskyi district triggered fires and damaged industrial facilities as well as an educational institution. One person was reported injured.

Kyiv Oblast also came under attack the same night. Fires broke out in residential buildings in several districts, and one man sustained shrapnel wounds, according to regional authorities.

Russia has stepped up overnight drone and missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure in recent weeks, with civilian areas frequently targeted.