Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv oblasts overnight, killing at least 2

by Olena Goncharova
Emergency workers respond at the scene of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Sept. 22. (State Emergency Service)

Russian forces launched overnight strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts on Sept. 22, killing at least two people and injuring several others, local officials reported.

In Zaporizhzhia, missiles hit civilian and industrial infrastructure, sparking several fires that destroyed apartment buildings, private residences, and vehicles. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and two others injured.

Rescue crews from the State Emergency Service remain on site, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. Fedorov later added that one house was completely destroyed and that a person may still be trapped under the rubble.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In total, 15 apartment buildings, 10 houses, and several non-residential facilities were damaged in the city.

Around 4 a.m., Russian drones struck northeastern city of Sumy. Three hits in the city’s Kovpakivskyi district triggered fires and damaged industrial facilities as well as an educational institution. One person was reported injured.

Kyiv Oblast also came under attack the same night. Fires broke out in residential buildings in several districts, and one man sustained shrapnel wounds, according to regional authorities.

Russia has stepped up overnight drone and missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure in recent weeks, with civilian areas frequently targeted.

UkraineRussiaDrone attackZaporizhiaSumy OblastKyiv Oblast
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

News Feed
Monday, September 22
High-stakes autumn for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week.

This week on Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur covers the ongoing response to the Sept. 9 violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones — the first instance of NATO engaging Russia militarily on its own soil since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

