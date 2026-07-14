Russian attacks kill 7, injure 78 across Ukraine over past day as Kyiv comes under another ballistic missile strike

A Russian overnight missile and drone attack across Ukraine on July 14 killed at least seven people and injured 78 others, with Kyiv hit by ballistic missiles, local authorities said.

Explosions rocked the capital shortly after air raid sirens sounded at 12:15 a.m. local time. Sixteen sites were damaged, including a school and a civilian enterprise, but no casualties were reported in Kyiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian strikes also hit critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, and Odesa oblasts over the past day, Zelensky added.

"No time can be lost. Every day sanctions are delayed gives Russia additional time to prepare. Everything Russia uses to prolong this war and attack people — chips, microelectronics, dual-use goods — must be stopped," Zelensky said, urging the European Union to adopt its 21st sanctions package.

Zelensky also stressed the importance of developing a European anti-ballistic missile defense system — a project seen as a more affordable, mass-produced alternative to the U.S.-made Patriot system.

"This is something that can truly provide greater security for our people," he said.

Beyond the attack on Kyiv, Russia launched a total of eight Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles, and 135 drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Forces said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted seven missiles and 108 drones.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 people, including a 11-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A Russian attack on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 13 killed a 73-year-old man and injured three others. Overnight into July 14, the death toll rose to two, while the number of injured increased to four, Governor Oleksandr Haznha said.

Another six people were injured in Russian attacks in the region, including in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts, according to the local military administration.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces injured three people, the local authorities said.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured 25 others, including a child, over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces continued using camera-equipped FPV (first-person-view) drones to hunt civilians in Kherson, a tactic that has become known as a "human safari." In separate morning strikes, an 86-year-old man and a 68-year-old man suffered blast injuries, concussions, and multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of such attacks.

Earlier, Russian artillery struck the city's Korabelnyi district, injuring a 17-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman.

Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed one person and injured 17 others, including a child over the past day, according to the local military administration.

The overnight attack continued into the morning. A Russian FPV drone struck a civilian car in the village of Tavriiske, killing a woman and injuring a 60-year-old man. At around 10:49 a.m., authorities also warned of a renewed threat of guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured five others over the past day, local authorities said.

Russian attacks injured three people in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.