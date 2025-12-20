Featured Videos
Between life and death under Russian drones in Kherson
Liberated in 2022, Kherson is still under daily attack from Russian forces across the Dnipro River. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko report from a city living under anti-drone nets and constant surveillance, showing how everyday life, from hospitals and schools to aid deliveries and cultural events, continues under threat, and why residents refuse to leave.
Between life and death under Russian drones in Kherson
EU ministers on the bloc's 2-point peace plan for Ukraine
What Ukrainians actually think about ceding Donbas to Russia
Zelensky faces election pressure as war drags on | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.