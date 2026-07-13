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Zelensky lands in France for a Coalition of the Willing meeting

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by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky lands in France for a Coalition of the Willing meeting
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) to members of the media prior to their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on July 13 to meet his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and other European partners.

Zelensky is also scheduled to take part in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, a U.K.- and French-led group of about 35 nations working together to provide Kyiv with military support amid Russian aggression and to offer post-war security guarantees.

At least 25 leaders are expected to attend today's summit, which is set to focus on addressing Ukraine's critical air defense shortages amid escalating Russian ballistic missile attacks.

The coalition aims to muster additional U.S.-designed Patriot interceptors and discuss further deployment of the French-Italian SAMP/T system, as well as the development of a cheaper European-Ukrainian alternative, Reuters reported, citing undisclosed sources.

Zelensky previously said Ukrainian officials would meet with representatives of eight European partner countries in France to discuss the joint development of the Freya anti-ballistic missile system, Ukraine's more affordable equivalent of the U.S. Patriot.

"Today, important talks will take place here that can open up significantly greater opportunities for Ukraine to strengthen its defenses," Zelensky said on X upon his arrival.

"We will present our Anti-Ballistic Program to our partners and, for the first time, hold a meeting at the level of leaders, national security advisors, and defense companies from countries that can make a concrete contribution to building a new anti-ballistic system."

On the sidelines, First Lady Olena Zelenska is also expected to meet with the director-general of UNESCO, Khaled El-Enany, to discuss expanding cooperation between Kyiv and the U.N. body, according to Zelensky.

According to the Elysee Palace, today's meeting comes at a "very strong moment of transatlantic convergence and unity" and amid "more favorable dynamics on the ground" for Ukraine.

Russian advances along the Ukrainian front lines have slowed this year as Ukrainian mid-range drones have disrupted Russia's logistics, with Ukrainian defenders allegedly reducing the pace of Russian territorial advances by half.

Ukraine's successes have reportedly impressed even U.S. President Donald Trump, who was said to urge Zelensky to act more boldly to pressure Russia into peace talks, an official previously told the Kyiv Independent.

Trump met European leaders during the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 and held bilateral talks with Zelensky, confirming that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles to fend off Russian strikes.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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