Russian attack on 'transport infrastructure' in Odesa Oblast wounds 13 people, governor says

A Russian attack on an unidentified "transport infrastructure" in southern Odesa Oblast wounded 13 people, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Aug. 3.

Without disclosing the location where the attack occurred or what weapon was used, Kiper said that a fire broke out at one of the facilities and that firefighters were working to extinguish it. He reported that four of the injured victims were hospitalized, with one of them in critical condition, and that the number of casualties is rising.

The attack comes as Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported that Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure. Russia has launched five attacks on seaport facilities, three on civilian vessels in ports, and two on vessels in the Ukrainian Sea Corridor over the first three days of August, according to the ministry.

The Ukrainian Sea Corridor is a temporary Black Sea passageway that Ukraine established after Russia unilaterally withdrew from the international Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Russia continues targeted attacks on Ukraine's transport infrastructure, seaports, and civilian fleet," the ministry said in its Telegram post.

On top of the facilities struck in Odesa Oblast, Russia attacked an undisclosed number of civilian vessels in ports of Greater Odesa and the Danube Region, which are Ukraine's key maritime and river logistic hubs, the ministry said.

Over July, Russia launched 67 attacks on seaport facilities, 35 attacks on civilian vessels in ports, and 22 attacks on vessels in the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, according to the ministry.