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Russian attack on 'transport infrastructure' in Odesa Oblast wounds 13 people, governor says

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attack on 'transport infrastructure' in Odesa Oblast wounds 13 people, governor says
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a transport infrastructure in southern Odesa Oblast on Aug. 3, 2026. (Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper / Telegram)

A Russian attack on an unidentified "transport infrastructure" in southern Odesa Oblast wounded 13 people, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Aug. 3.

Without disclosing the location where the attack occurred or what weapon was used, Kiper said that a fire broke out at one of the facilities and that firefighters were working to extinguish it. He reported that four of the injured victims were hospitalized, with one of them in critical condition, and that the number of casualties is rising.

The attack comes as Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported that Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure. Russia has launched five attacks on seaport facilities, three on civilian vessels in ports, and two on vessels in the Ukrainian Sea Corridor over the first three days of August, according to the ministry.

The Ukrainian Sea Corridor is a temporary Black Sea passageway that Ukraine established after Russia unilaterally withdrew from the international Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Russia continues targeted attacks on Ukraine's transport infrastructure, seaports, and civilian fleet," the ministry said in its Telegram post.

On top of the facilities struck in Odesa Oblast, Russia attacked an undisclosed number of civilian vessels in ports of Greater Odesa and the Danube Region, which are Ukraine's key maritime and river logistic hubs, the ministry said.

Over July, Russia launched 67 attacks on seaport facilities, 35 attacks on civilian vessels in ports, and 22 attacks on vessels in the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, according to the ministry.

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Odesa OblastUkraineRussiaOdesaRussian attackCivilian casualtiesDrone attackMissile attackCritical infrastructure
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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