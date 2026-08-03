Russian attack on gas station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 3, including rescue worker and his 8-year-old son

A Russian attack on a gas station in central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed three people, including a rescue worker and his eight-year-old son, and injured six others, the State Emergency Service reported on Aug. 3.

The attack occurred in the town of Shyroke, which sits on a highway about 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Kryvyi Rih. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha, who reported a higher injury count of 11, said that a fire broke out at the attack site and the gas station, and cars were damaged.

The report comes as Russia scales up its attacks on gas stations in front-line regions, including in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, trying to grind down Ukrainian logistics. Over recent months, while Ukraine's long-range strikes have caused a fuel crisis across Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine, with attacks on refineries, Russia has quietly been systematically targeting gas stations.

Earlier, regional officials said in late July that Russian forces had destroyed all gas stations along the highway between Poltava and Kharkiv.