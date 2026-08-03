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Europe needs more than soldiers if Russia attacks, defense expert says

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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek speaks with Martin Sklenar, former Slovak defense minister, about the likelihood of a Russian attack on NATO, Europe's military readiness, U.S. troop reductions, defense spending, and the growing debate over conscription.
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How Russia recruits spies through social media | Ukraine This Week

How Russia recruits spies through social media | Ukraine This Week

How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line

How Ukrainian farmers grow watermelons near the front line

Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine

Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week

Can Germany prove Ukraine blew up Nord Stream? | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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