Russian attacks kill 5, injure 47 across Ukraine over past day amid military command shake-up

Russian attacks killed at least five people and injured at least 47 across Ukraine over the past day, as the country undergoes a shake-up in its top military leadership, localauthorities said on July 23.

Protests continued across Ukraine following the controversial dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, after his conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi emerged as one of the reasons for his removal.

One of the protest organizers, veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, said the rallies would continue until Fedorov is reinstated.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities. In an overnight assault, Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, five Kh-59/69 guided missiles, and 168 drones across Ukraine, the Air Force said.

The Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defenses downed two guided missiles and 154 of the drones over the north, south, and east of the country.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and 20 others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed, and seven others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russia used 19 guided aerial bombs (KABs) and 678 drones to attack the region, while also launching 215 artillery strikes, according to the governor.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and five others were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.

Russian troops also struck a petrol station in the regional capital, Sumy, causing a major fire, the State Emergency Service said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and three others, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The victim was identified as a 60-year-old local woman who was killed by a Russian drone strike in the village of Yurchenkove, according to the report.

In the regional capital of Kharkiv, several districts, petrol stations, and a lorry came under fire, leaving six people with acute stress reactions, Ukraine's National Police said.

State Emergency Service personnel extinguish a fire at a petrol station in Kharkiv on 22 July, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) A fire at a petrol station in Kharkiv on 22 July, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured seven people, Governor Oleksandr Haznha reported.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, five people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. ‌‌

Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus said Russia targeted energy infrastructure in two border communities of the region over the past day using Gerbera drones. In a village in Nizhyn district, a drone strike sparked a fire that damaged 23 hectares of rye. No casualties were reported.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a report released July 14 that June was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022, with at least 293 killed and 1,990 injured.

Long-range missiles and drones remained the leading cause of civilian casualties in June, accounting for 45% of all casualties, with 126 people killed and 907 injured. Most of those attacks struck urban centers far from the front line, including Kyiv and Dnipro, according to the report.