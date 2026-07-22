Ukraine protests to continue despite Syrskyi's firing as organizers demand Fedorov's return

Ukrainians will gather for another protest in Kyiv on July 24 to demand the return of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, organizers announced on July 21.

The decision comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in an apparent attempt to defuse public anger, fulfilling one of the protesters' key demands.

Zelensky appointed Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, a widely respected military leader, to replace Syrskyi.

Organizers say the protest will continue until Fedorov is reinstated as defense minister.

"Well, guys, get ready for Friday — we still gotta bring back Fedorov," protest organizer and veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi wrote on X.

He later told the Kyiv Independent that if their demand is not met, the protesters will announce what they describe as an "indefinite protest."

Zelensky said on July 21 that he had offered Fedorov "a prominent position in the government" focused on strengthening Ukraine's technological sector.

Fedorov has made clear, however, that he is only willing to return as defense minister and does not intend to accept another government position.

Ukrainians have held daily protests since July 16, opposing Fedorov's dismissal and initially demanding Syrskyi's removal as commander-in-chief.

During his tenure, Fedorov oversaw a number of high-profile initiatives, including reforms and programs aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.

The demonstrations have drawn thousands of participants in Kyiv, with smaller rallies taking place in other cities across the country.

The dispute that preceded Fedorov's dismissal centered on his increasingly strained relationship with Syrskyi.

Tensions between the two had been expected since Fedorov's appointment and reflected fundamentally different approaches to military leadership and organizational culture.

Zelensky has not provided a detailed explanation for dismissing Fedorov, referring only to the conflict between the former defense minister and Syrskyi.

Syrskyi favored a highly centralized command structure rooted in Soviet military doctrine and faced criticism from soldiers and military analysts for micromanagement and fostering what critics described as a Soviet-style command culture.

Although Zelensky has now replaced Syrskyi with Drapatyi, lawmakers, veterans, military personnel, and members of the public continue to argue that Fedorov's dismissal risks undermining reforms at the Defense Ministry and are calling for his reinstatement.